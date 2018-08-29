Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar to go to US again tonight for further medical treatment

Panaji: Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently admitted at a private hospital in Mumbai, would fly to the US on Wednesday for further medical treatment, his office said.

Parrikar, 62, underwent treatment in the US for three months earlier in 2018 for a pancreatic ailment and returned in June. He went there again for a follow-up earlier August. He was admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a review health checkup on 23 August, a day after he returned from the US, and was scheduled to return to Goa on Wednesday. However, a senior official in the chief minister's office said that Parrikar will leave for USA from Mumbai in a flight on Wednesday night. The official refused to divulge any further details about the chief minister's health.

He said, "The official charge of the post of chief minister will remain with him (Parrikar). There is no need to hand over the charge to anyone." Parrikar had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on 7 August and sought his intervention to address the current crisis in the state's mining sector.