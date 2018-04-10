Goa BJP MPs to stage protest against disruption of Budget Session of Parliament

Panaji: Three Goa BJP MPs will stage a protest against incessant disruption of the Budget Session of Parliament by Opposition parties, especially the Congress, a party parliamentarian said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, South Goa MP Narendra Savoikar said the protest will be held on Thursday evening as part of a nationwide protest programme by BJP parliamentarians against the continuous disruptions that led to a complete washout of the second leg of the session.

"The aim of the 'dharna' is to show how the Congress and other political parties have been acting in an undemocratic way by disrupting Parliament during the recent budget session and not allowing government business to function," Savoikar said.

Goa is represented by three MPs in Parliament.

The two Lok Sabha seats are represented by Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Naik (North Goa) and Savoikar while Vinay Tendulkar is the lone Rajya Sabha MP from the state.