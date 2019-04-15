Goa BJP lodges complaint against Arvind kejriwal for violating MCC by 'inciting' religious sentiments in his speech in Margao

Panaji: Goa BJP has complained to the Election Commission (EC) against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by propagating fear-mongering among Christian and Muslim community at a public meeting. Kejriwal was in Goa on 13 April to address a public meeting at Margao in south Goa.

"Arvind Kejriwal has blatantly violated MCC by way of inciting religious sentiments in his speech," read the letter. "Arvind Kejriwal has been reported to have made utterances such as 'Mob lynching taking place in the country under the guise of cattle theft is actually organised murder," said the complaint. Goa's BJP unit has also attached news report with their complaint to validate their contentions. "He also tried to propagate fear-mongering among the Christian and Muslim community by his utterance that 'Christian and Muslim will be driven into the sea under the guise of infiltrators," it read.

BJP has also complained to the Chief Electoral Officer against a Roman Catholic priest for the violation of MCC. The said priest reportedly made a speech with communal overtones and allegedly said that late former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar suffered cancer because of the anger of God. "I seek to draw your attention to a video clip doing rounds on various social media platforms (CD annexed along with). The said video clip depicts a religious priest addressing people within the building of a religious institution and creating an atmosphere of hate and fear against a particular political party and a specific religion," stated Goa BJP unit in its complaint.

BJP has also complained against Congress spokesperson Sunil Kauthankar for allegedly violating MCC "while addressing a press conference, wherein he has grossly misinterpreted the statement of BJP national president Amit Shah and has tried to spread lies." Goa will vote for its two Lok Sabha constituencies in the third phase of elections on 23 April.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.