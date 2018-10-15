Goa BJP chief says Manohar Parrikar will meet govt officials, party leaders after resting for two days

Panaji: Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar will rest for two days and then meet party functionaries and government officials, Goa BJP president Vinay Tendulkar said Monday.

Speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of the BJP legislature party in Panaji on Monday afternoon, Tendulkar reiterated that the coastal state would not see a change in leadership.

Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic aliment, returned to Goa on Sunday, post hospitalisation at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. "The chief minister is recovering now. He will take rest for two days, before meeting party office-bearers and government officials," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary Sadanand Tanavade, met Parrikar Monday at the latter's residence.

Queried about a change of leadership in the state, Tendulkar shot back, asking, "Why do you need a leadership change? The chief minister is for five years."

Speaking about the BJP legislature party meeting, he said a decision was taken that ministers would meet citizens at least once a week.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister's Office had issued a statement, claiming that Parrikar would rest for a week.

"Parrikar's condition has improved further. He had a chat with his family members today (Monday) morning. Doctors have advised him to take rest for a week's time," read the statement issued by Rupesh Kamat, personal secretary to Parrikar.