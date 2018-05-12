You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Give Goa a chief minister or take back undemocratically installed govt, Opposition Congress tells Amit Shah on eve of visit

Politics PTI May 12, 2018 16:21:05 IST

Panaji: The Opposition Congress, on the eve of BJP president Amit Shah's visit to the state Sunday, demanded that he should either "give Goa its chief minister" or "take back this undemocratically installed government".

File image of BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI

File image of BJP chief Amit Shah. PTI

Addressing a press conference here today, Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik alleged that the state government was installed against the wishes of the people as the Congress was the single largest party in the 2017 state Assembly polls.

"Either Shah should give Goa its chief minister or he should take back this undemocratically installed government. Goa is headless for the last two months (owing to the absence of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar due to health reasons) and the government is in a state of paralysis and administrative chaos", Naik said.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar alleged that no cabinet meetings were being held, adding that people were frustrated over this lack of governance.

He demanded that the state government provide clarity on the health of Parrikar by way of a periodic medical bulletin.

He said that the Congress had asked the Governor Mridula Sinha for the issuance of such a bulletin but the governor was "not showing interest in our demand".


Updated Date: May 12, 2018 16:21 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film



Top Stories




Cricket Scores