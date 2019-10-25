Girish Chandra Murmu appointed first L-G of Jammu and Kashmir; IAS officer with reputation for industriousness considered close to PM

The government on Friday appointed IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir just days before the region becomes a Union Territory.

Murmu is a 1985-batch Gujarat Cadre IAS officer and was appointed as Secretary, Department of Expenditure in March. Born on 21 November 1959, Murmu is from Odisha. He holds a graduate and postgraduate degree in political science. He also has an MBA degree from the UK.

India Today reported that Murmu, who has a reputation for industriousness, was the principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. He is considered a close confidant of the prime minister and thus held key administrative positions in Gujarat, as per the report.

Satya Pal Malik, the incumbent Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has been transferred to Goa.

The appointment was made by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Jammu and Kashmir will formally come into existence as a Union Territory on 31 October.

The Parliament had passed a bill to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in August and adopted a resolution to repeal Article 370, which granted special status to the state.

With inputs from agencies

