Giriraj Singh, Cabinet Minister 2019: Narendra Modi loyalist and Bihar leader is known for controversial remarks

BJP leader Giriraj Singh is a known face in Bihar politics and nationally for his controversial remarks, mostly against Muslims. Born on 8 September, 1952, in Barahiya in Lakhisarai district of Bihar, the Hindutva firebrand leader holds a graduate degree from Magadh University.

He was elected to Bihar Legislative Council in 2002. Between 2008 and 2010, he was appointed as cooperative minister in Government of Bihar. In 2010, he was appointed as the Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Resource Development in the Bihar govt.

Giriraj won his first election to Lok Sbaha in 2014 from the Nawada parliamentary seat in Bihar. He, however, was given a ticket from Begusarai in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Though upset with the change in seat, Giriraj defeated his nearest rival Kanhaiya Kumar of the CPI by a staggering 4.2 lakh votes.

During the first term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre, Giriraj served as a member of the Standing Committee on Labour and Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of Members of Parliament. On November 2014, which saw the first expansion of the Modi cabinet, Giriraj was made a Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In 2017, he was made a Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the same ministry.​