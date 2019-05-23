Giridih Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Chandra Prakash Choudhary of AJSU wins

Giridih Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 15,15,137

Female electors: 7,03,151

Male electors: 8,11,986

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly constituencies: Giridih, Dumri, Gomia, Bermo, Tundi, Baghmara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2004, JMM Tek Lal Mahto won the seat, trouncing BJP candidate Ravindra Kumar Pandey. However, in 2009, Pandey managed to defeat Mahto by more than 94,000 votes. BJP retained the seat in 2014 as well, with JMM’s Jagarnath Mahto as the runner up.

Demographics: This constituency comprises parts of Giridih, Dhanbad and Bokaro districts. The population of Giridih district is 24.45 lakh people. Spread over an area of 4853.56 square kilometres, it was previously part of the Hazaribagh district. The region is inhabited by several tribal communities, mainly Mundas. On the other hand, with a population of 20.62 lakh, Bokaro district is one of the most industrialised zones in the country. It has a literacy rate of 72.01 percent, as Census 2011 and a sex ratio of 922 females per 1,000 males.

