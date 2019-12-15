Giridih Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Jharkhand Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Giridih Assembly Election | The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seeking to retain the Giridih Assembly constituency of the Giridih district. It has fielded incumbent MLA Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi, who has held the seat since 2009. Girdih goes to polls in the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on 16 December.

Demography: According to Census 2011, Giridih district has a population of 24,45, 474. With a sex ratio of 944, the district ranks seventh in the state. The district comprises of thirteen blocks Gawan, Tisri, Deori, Dhanwar, Jamua, Bengabad, Gandey, Giridih, Birni, Bagdar, Sariya, Dumri and Pirtand. As per Census 2011, the district has 2558 villages and 5 towns distributed in four Assembly constituencies. Census 2011 figures indicated that the percentage share of scheduled caste population to total population was 13.31 percent while that of Scheduled tribes was 9.74 percent. Based on the number of total rural households in Census 2011 and BPL Revision Survey of 2010-11 the percentage of Below Poverty Line (BPL) households in the rural areas is 3.77 percent.

The district is well know for the availability of ruby mica and has several large coal fields which contain one of the best qualities of metallurgical coal in India. The extensive deposited of mica in this district are of importance not only to Jharkhand but to India and other countries also. It is mostly found near the Tisri and Gawan blocks.

According to the 2011 Census, the town of Giridih has a population of 1,14,533.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 2,64,575

Males: 1,38,598

Females: 1,25,968

Transgender: 9

Polling stations: 345

Voter turnout in last Assembly Election: 63 percent

Major parties in the fray: BJP, JMM, JVMP, JD(U), AJSU, BSP

In 2014, BJP candidate Nirbhay Kumar Shahabadi defeated JMM's Sudivya Kumar by just over 9,900 votes. In 2009, Shahabadi had registered a victory over turncoat candidate Munna Lal, who was contesting on a JVM ticket. In 2005, Lal had emerged victorious after contesting from the JMM against BJP's Chandramohan Prasad.

This year, Shahabadi, who remains in the BJP, is seeking to register yet another victory in Giridih. The JMM has fielded Sudivya Kumar, while the JVM(P) has fielded Chunnu Kant. Other candidates in the fray are TMC's Sima Kumari, CPI-ML (Liberation)'s Rajesh Kumar Sinha, AAP's Shweta Kumari, BSP's Sikandar Ali, LJP's Upendra Kumar Sharma and Marxist Co-ordination's Md Salman Sahab. A few Independent candidates are also fighting the poll battle.

Fifteen Assembly constituencies will go to polls in the fourth phase of Assembly election on 16 December. The counting of votes for the five-phase Assembly elections will take place on 23 December.

The state is currently ruled by the BJP (37 Assembly seats) in alliance with the All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) (5 Assembly seats). However, the BJP is seeking to come to power on its own after NDA allies, including Janata Dal-United (JDU) and AJSU decided to part ways with the saffron party.

The saffron party faces tough contest from the Opposition alliance consisting of the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and JMM. The alliance has rallied behind Hemant Soren as its chief ministerial candidate. JMM is contesting on 43 seats, the Congress on 31 and the RJD on seven seats in the 81-seat Assembly.

Out of the 81 Assembly constituencies in the state, nine are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 28 for Scheduled Tribes and 44 are of the general category. The term of the current Assembly will end on 5 January 2020.

