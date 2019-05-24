Ghosi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 70

Total electors: 18,91,113 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,51,079

Male electors: 10,40,034

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna, Mau, Rasara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bal Krishna Chauhan of the BSP won the seat in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. Chandradeo Prasad Rajbhar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Dara Singh Chauhan of the BSP won the seat. However, he lost the seat to Harinaryan Rajbhar of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Mau district, which is known for its skilled weavers. The Ghosi constituency has significant Muslim, OBC and Dalit voters along with upper caste Brahmin and Thakur votes.

