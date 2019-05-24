Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Ghosi Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:15:29 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP WON Atul Kumar Singh Alias Atul Rai 573,829 Votes 50% Votes
BJP Harinarayan 451,261 Votes 40% Votes
SBSP Mahendra 39,860 Votes 3% Votes
INC Balkrishna 23,812 Votes 2% Votes
CPI Atul Kumar Singh Alias Atul Kumar Singh Anjaan 14,644 Votes 1% Votes
IND Santosh 6,739 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 5,324 Votes 0% Votes
AKSP Abushad 4,914 Votes 0% Votes
PCP Shefkat Taki 3,960 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rajesh Alias Rajesh Kumar Gond 3,661 Votes 0% Votes
RKSP Kishan Lal Alias Fauji Kishan Lal Gond 3,535 Votes 0% Votes
IND Surjeet Kumar 2,886 Votes 0% Votes
IND Surya Kumar 2,159 Votes 0% Votes
RJBVP Paras 1,600 Votes 0% Votes
AMSP Geeta 1,367 Votes 0% Votes
IND Praveen Kumar Singh 1,230 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Ghosi Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 70

Total electors:  18,91,113 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,51,079

Male electors: 10,40,034

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Madhuban, Ghosi, Muhammadabad-Gohna, Mau, Rasara

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bal Krishna Chauhan of the BSP won the seat in the 1999 Lok Sabha elections. Chandradeo Prasad Rajbhar of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in the 2004 elections. In the 2009 elections, Dara Singh Chauhan of the BSP won the seat. However, he lost the seat to Harinaryan Rajbhar of the BJP in the 2014 elections.

Demographics: Ghosi Lok Sabha constituency covers the whole of Mau district, which is known for its skilled weavers. The Ghosi constituency has significant Muslim, OBC and Dalit voters along with upper caste Brahmin and Thakur votes.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:15:29 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile