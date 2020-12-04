live

GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting begins; Hyderabad civic polls a litmus test for BJP, TRS

GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Telangana State Election Commission decided to opt for ballot papers after speaking to major political parties, and the health department over safety of voters and poll officials

FP Staff December 04, 2020 08:41:39 IST
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Counting begins; Hyderabad civic polls a litmus test for BJP, TRS

Highlights

08:40 (ist)

GHMC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates

TRS to win over 100 seats: K Kavitha

"We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha told ANI.
08:28 (ist)

GHMC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Visuals from LB Stadium counting centre
08:11 (ist)

GHMC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Why Hyderabad civic polls were conducted with ballot papers

The Hyderabad polls were conducted with ballot papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Telangana State Election Commission decided to opt for the same after speaking to major political parties, and the health department over safety of voters and poll officials.
07:44 (ist)

GHMC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Hyderabad civic polls a litmus test for 2023 Assembly election

Since Hyderabad is the state capital and economic engine of Telangana, all the parties are making every effort to win the election and secure the mayor's seat. The GHMC election is being seen as a litmus test for 2023 state Assembly election as 24 segments fall under the GHMC limits.
07:39 (ist)

GHMC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Hyderabad GHMC polls saw 46.55% voter turnout

The voting took place on 1 December following a high-octane campaign which however, did not match with the voter turnout percentage. Only 34 lakh voters caste their ballots out of around 74 lakh eligible voters, translating to a voter turnout of only 46.55 percent.
07:34 (ist)

GHMC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates

Counting to begin at 8 am

The counting of votes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council election will begin at 8am today (Friday) amid elaborate security arrangements. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and 8,152 officials will be engaged in the process, which will be recorded in CCTV cameras.

GHMC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates: The Telangana State Election Commission decided to opt for ballot papers after speaking to major political parties, and the health department over safety of voters and poll officials.

Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and 8,152 officials will be engaged in the process, which will be recorded in CCTV cameras.

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 2020 polls will begin at 8 am today (Friday, 4 December).

Results are also expected to be declared today.

The voting for the 150-ward GHMC occurred on Tuesday (1 December).

A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray. The main contest in the poll is between the ruling TRS, Opposition BJP and the Congress. The other parties fighting for seats include AIMIM, TRS, TDP, CPI, CPM, YSRCP.

Despite high-octane campaigning, the election saw a low voter turnout. Only 35.80 percent of the 74,44,260 voters turned up to exercise their franchise.

The last civic polls saw K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS emerge victorious in 99 wards, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM secured wins in 44 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could only secure four seats, the Congress won two seats and the TDP won one seat.

This election is of utmost importance as it will set the stage for the 2023 Assembly elections.

The BJP, recognising this fact, sent big names, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Smriti Irani to campaign for votes.

Shah, assuring development for the city if the BJP is voted in, vowed to free Greater Hyderabad from "Nizam culture".

The TRS campaign was led by party working president and state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, while party president and Chief Minister KCR addressed a campaign public meeting.

Ahead of the counting, KCR exuded confidence about his party's chances. He also cautioned the TRS' GHMC election in-charge to be alert during the counting of votes.

KCR said he has received inputs from different sources saying that the TRS will win more than 80 seats and thus emerge as the single-largest party.

When and where to watch GHMC Election Results 2020 live:

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election 2020 will begin from 8 am.

Follow all LIVE Updates for the GHMC here.

Citizens can also follow the vote count by visiting the Telangana State Election Commission website.

Updated Date: December 04, 2020 08:41:18 IST

