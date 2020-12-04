GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: BJP leads in 88 seats, TRS up in 32, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM in 17

GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The results of Hyderabad civic polls, which will be declared by tonight, will determine the fate of 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions

The counting of votes in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Council election will begin at 8am today (Friday) amid elaborate security arrangements. Counting centres have been set up at 30 places and 8,152 officials will be engaged in the process, which will be recorded in CCTV cameras.

The voting took place on 1 December following a high-octane campaign which however, did not match with the voter turnout percentage. Only 34 lakh voters caste their ballots out of around 74 lakh eligible voters, translating to a voter turnout of only 46.55 percent.

Since Hyderabad is the state capital and economic engine of Telangana, all the parties are making every effort to win the election and secure the mayor's seat. The GHMC election is being seen as a litmus test for 2023 state Assembly election as 24 segments fall under the GHMC limits.

The Hyderabad polls were conducted with ballot papers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Telangana State Election Commission decided to opt for the same after speaking to major political parties, and the health department over safety of voters and poll officials.

"We are expecting to win over 100 seats. Although many big leaders from BJP came to campaign and made many false claims, I'm happy that people of Hyderabad did not believe in them and reposed their faith in KCR's leadership," Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha told ANI.

The counting of votes in the 150-ward GHMC poll would be taken up on Friday.

Repolling was held in the Old Malakpet ward of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday. The repolling was ordered after an error was detected in the ballot paper with regard to the symbol of the CPI candidate during polling on 1 December.

Counting of postal ballots started in Medhipatnam counting centre on Friday. The result from Mehdipatnam division is likely to be declared early as only 11,818 votes were polled.

Of 12 divisions, BJP has established a lead in nine so far, Hindustan Times reported on Friday. Meanwhile, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is ahead in three divisions.

All the counting agents and officials are directed to wear a mask while on the job, and sanitisers are kept available at every table. No cell phones are allowed inside.

As many as 8,152 personnel, and 31 counting observers were deployed on Friday. The entire counting process will be recorded and monitored via CCTV cameras at each table.

The Telangana State Election Commission (SEC) has set up counting centres at 30 places in the city amid tight security arrangements for the process. Out of the total 150 wards in the GHMC, polling was held for 149 wards on 1 December and a fresh poll was conducted on Thursday in one ward (Old Malakpet).

Counting of votes in the keenly-fought Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections began at 8 am on Friday.

According to initial trends at 9.30 am, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead in 40 seats while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 14 seats. Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM is leading in six.

Early trends at 10 am on Friday indicate that the BJP is leading in 80 seats whereas, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 29 seat

As per early trends, the BJP has taken the lead in 51 of the 150 seats in GHMC elections, according to ETV. The ruling TRS is up in 20 seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM leads in eight, and the Congress in three.

As per early trends, the BJP has taken the lead in 51 of the 150 seats in GHMC elections, according to ETV. The ruling TRS is up in 20 seats, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM leads in eight, and the Congress in three.

The State Election Commission had earlier issued a circular validating ballot papers with tick mark or any other stamp other than Swastika. Telangana High Court ruled that such ballots should be counted separately, and added only when the secured majority is less than such votes.

The Telangana High Court order keeping aside the SEC circular is unlikely to cause delay in counting, on the premise that such ballots would be too few, The Hindu quoted officials as saying.

BJP MP D Arvind told ANI that transformation has started in the state of Telangana. "You have seen Lok Sabha election results, then Dubbaka by-election and now GHMC. We will wait till the evening, but it is clear message to the TRS that people want change," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 88 seats, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 32 while AIMIM in 17 seats.

GHMC Election Results 2020 LATEST Updates: The results of Hyderabad civic polls, which will be declared by tonight, will determine the fate of 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions.

The Telangana State Election Commission decided to opt for ballot papers after speaking to major political parties, and the health department over safety of voters and poll officials.

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 2020 polls will begin at 8 am today (Friday, 4 December).

Results are also expected to be declared today.

The voting for the 150-ward GHMC occurred on Tuesday (1 December).

A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray. The main contest in the poll is between the ruling TRS, Opposition BJP and the Congress. The other parties fighting for seats include AIMIM, TRS, TDP, CPI, CPM, YSRCP.

Despite high-octane campaigning, the election saw a low voter turnout. Only 35.80 percent of the 74,44,260 voters turned up to exercise their franchise.

The last civic polls saw K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS emerge victorious in 99 wards, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM secured wins in 44 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could only secure four seats, the Congress won two seats and the TDP won one seat.

This election is of utmost importance as it will set the stage for the 2023 Assembly elections.

The BJP, recognising this fact, sent big names, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Smriti Irani to campaign for votes.

Shah, assuring development for the city if the BJP is voted in, vowed to free Greater Hyderabad from "Nizam culture".

The TRS campaign was led by party working president and state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, while party president and Chief Minister KCR addressed a campaign public meeting.

Ahead of the counting, KCR exuded confidence about his party's chances. He also cautioned the TRS' GHMC election in-charge to be alert during the counting of votes.

KCR said he has received inputs from different sources saying that the TRS will win more than 80 seats and thus emerge as the single-largest party.

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election 2020 will begin from 8 am.

Citizens can also follow the vote count by visiting the Telangana State Election Commission website.