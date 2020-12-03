GHMC Election Result 2020 Date: When and where to watch live results of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls

Despite high-octane campaigning, the election saw a low voter turnout. Only 35.80 percent of the 74,44,260 voters turned up to exercise their franchise on Tuesday

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 2020 polls will begin at 8 am tomorrow (Friday, 4 December).

Results are also expected to be declared tomorrow.

The voting for the 150-ward GHMC occurred on Tuesday (1 December).

A total of 1,122 candidates are in the fray. The main contest in the poll is between the ruling TRS, Opposition BJP and the Congress. The other parties fighting for seats include AIMIM, TRS, TDP, CPI, CPM, YSRCP.

Despite high-octane campaigning, the election saw a low voter turnout. Only 35.80 percent of the 74,44,260 voters turned up to exercise their franchise.

The last civic polls saw K Chandrashekhar Rao-led TRS emerge victorious in 99 wards, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM secured wins in 44 seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could only secure four seats, the Congress won two seats and the TDP won one seat.

This election is of utmost importance as it will set the stage for the 2023 Assembly elections.

The BJP, recognising this fact, sent big names, including Union home minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Smriti Irani to campaign for votes.

Shah, assuring development for the city if the BJP is voted in, vowed to free Greater Hyderabad from "Nizam culture".

The TRS campaign was led by party working president and state Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, while party president and Chief Minister KCR addressed a campaign public meeting.

Ahead of the counting, KCR exuded confidence about his party's chances. He also cautioned the TRS' GHMC election in-charge to be alert during the counting of votes.

KCR said he has received inputs from different sources saying that the TRS will win more than 80 seats and thus emerge as the single-largest party.

When and where to watch GHMC Election Results 2020 live:

The counting of votes for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election 2020 will begin from 8 am.

Follow all LIVE Updates for the GHMC here.

Citizens can also follow the vote count by visiting the Telangana State Election Commission website.