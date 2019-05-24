Ghazipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Ghazipur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 75

Total electors: 18,01,519 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,18,167

Male electors: 9,83,352

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jakhanian, Saidpur, Ghazipur Sadar, Jangipur, Zamania

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Manoj Sinha is the incumbent MP from Ghazipur. He was also elected from the same constituency in 1999 elections. Afzal Ansari and Radhe Mohan Singh, both from the Samajwadi Party, won the 2004 and 2009 elections respectively.

Demographics: Ghazipur, situated in East Uttar Pradesh, has a sizable population of Bhumihar, Kayastha, Brahmins and Thakurs – all of them coming under the umbrella of Upper Castes. Moreover, Yadavs, Muslims and Khushwahas are also found in such numbers that can swing the election in anyone’s favour.

