Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Ghazipur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 13:14:31 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BSP WON Afzal Ansari 566,082 Votes 51% Votes
BJP Manoj Sinha 446,690 Votes 40% Votes
SBSP Ramji 33,877 Votes 3% Votes
INC Ajit Pratap Kushawaha 19,834 Votes 2% Votes
CPI Bhanu Prakash Pandey 7,844 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 6,871 Votes 1% Votes
IND Hridaya Narayan Singh 6,221 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Ishwari Prasad Kushwaha 4,946 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Rampravesh Sharma 3,392 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Santosh Kumar Yadav 2,448 Votes 0% Votes
NJP Ved Prakash 2,400 Votes 0% Votes
PMSP Rajesh Kumar Yadav 1,822 Votes 0% Votes
BJNP Dr. Rajesh Kumar Singh 1,232 Votes 0% Votes
KMSP Brijendra Kumar Verma 1,019 Votes 0% Votes
JRP Bharat 949 Votes 0% Votes
Ghazipur Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 75

Total electors: 18,01,519 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,18,167

Male electors: 9,83,352

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Jakhanian, Saidpur, Ghazipur Sadar, Jangipur, Zamania

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister Manoj Sinha is the incumbent MP from Ghazipur. He was also elected from the same constituency in 1999 elections. Afzal Ansari and Radhe Mohan Singh, both from the Samajwadi Party, won the 2004 and 2009 elections respectively.

Demographics: Ghazipur, situated in East Uttar Pradesh, has a sizable population of Bhumihar, Kayastha, Brahmins and Thakurs – all of them coming under the umbrella of Upper Castes. Moreover, Yadavs, Muslims and Khushwahas are also found in such numbers that can swing the election in anyone’s favour.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 13:14:31 IST

