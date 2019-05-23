Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: V.K. Singh from BJP is leading with 59.3% votes at 2:07 PM

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 14:07:28 IST

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
SHS Nagendra Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
RBJJP Divya Yog Maya Saraswati 0 Votes 0% Votes
RPI(A) Mohan Lal 0 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Rakesh Suri 0 Votes 0% Votes
SAP Mo. Salim Ahmed 0 Votes 0% Votes
SHSP Ashok Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
SP Suresh Bansal 0 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Sewa Ram Kasana 0 Votes 0% Votes
RLAP Sunil Nair 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Amit Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Vijay Kumar Singh 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dolly Sharma 0 Votes 0% Votes
Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 23,57,546 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 10,24,495

Male electors: 13,33,051

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Dholana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, then BJP president and now Union home minister Rajnath Singh won the seat. In 2014, BJP retained the seat after its candidate General VK Singh defeated his nearest rival by a whopping five lakh votes.

Demographics: Ghaziabad is primarily an urban constituency. The population composition is a mixed one as it includes migrants from many parts of the country. Nevertheless, Rajputs (both Hindu as well as Muslims), Vaishyas, Brahmins and Thakurs are a major vote bank in the constituency. Muslims and Dalits also form a large chunk of the electorate, especially in the developing areas of the city.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:07:28 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 14:07:28 IST

