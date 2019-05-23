Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: V.K. Singh from BJP is leading with 59.3% votes at 2:07 PM

Ghaziabad Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 23,57,546 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 10,24,495

Male electors: 13,33,051

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Dholana

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In 2009, then BJP president and now Union home minister Rajnath Singh won the seat. In 2014, BJP retained the seat after its candidate General VK Singh defeated his nearest rival by a whopping five lakh votes.

Demographics: Ghaziabad is primarily an urban constituency. The population composition is a mixed one as it includes migrants from many parts of the country. Nevertheless, Rajputs (both Hindu as well as Muslims), Vaishyas, Brahmins and Thakurs are a major vote bank in the constituency. Muslims and Dalits also form a large chunk of the electorate, especially in the developing areas of the city.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.