Ghatal Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Politics FP Research May 24, 2019 16:53:10 IST pollpedia

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
AITC WON Adhikari Deepak (Dev) 717,959 Votes 48% Votes
BJP Bharati Ghosh 609,986 Votes 41% Votes
CPI Tapan Ganguli 97,060 Votes 7% Votes
INC Khandakar Md. Saifullah (Saiful) 32,839 Votes 2% Votes
Nota Nota 13,810 Votes 1% Votes
BSP Surajit Senapati 7,650 Votes 1% Votes
SUCI Dinesh Maikap 5,301 Votes 0% Votes
SHS Ujjwal Kumar Ghatak 4,213 Votes 0% Votes

Ghatal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 16,10,489 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,35,803

Female electors: 7,74,686

Assembly Constituencies: Panskura Paschim, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal (SC), Keshpur (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2009.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Gurudas Dasgupta of Communist Party of India (CPI) won the Ghatal seat. However, in 2014 polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tollywood actor Dipak Adhikari (Dev) won the seat.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 16:53:10 IST

