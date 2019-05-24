Ghatal Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates:

Ghatal Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 32

Total electors: 16,10,489 (2014 estimates)

Male electors: 8,35,803

Female electors: 7,74,686

Assembly Constituencies: Panskura Paschim, Sabang, Pingla, Debra, Daspur, Ghatal (SC), Keshpur (SC)

Reserved: No

Delimitation: Yes. The constituency came into existence only in 2009.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Gurudas Dasgupta of Communist Party of India (CPI) won the Ghatal seat. However, in 2014 polls, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Tollywood actor Dipak Adhikari (Dev) won the seat.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.