Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Gharaunda profile: After BJP inroad into constituency, INLAD has a tough fight in hand

With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Gharaunda Assembly Constituency

Constituency number: 22

Total electors: 2,13,127

Female electors: 99,025

Male electors: 1,14,100

Third gender electors: 2

Reserved: No

Delimited: No

Results in the last four elections: Jai Pal Sharma, an Independent candidate, lost to INLD’s Ramesh Rana by over 20,000 votes in the 2000 elections. Interestingly, in 2005, he lost to Rekha Rana, the wife of Ramesh Rana, who won by a hair, receiving only 21 votes more. The INLD continued to remain in power in 2009 as its candidate Narendar Sangwan gained over the Congress’ Varinder Singh Rathore. Sangwan, however, lost ground in the 2014 elections as BJP’s Harvinder Kalyan won the elections hands down with 17,883 votes more.

Demographics: With Rajputs forming a large percentage of the population, Hinduism forms a vast majority, followed by Sikhism and Jainism in the constituency.