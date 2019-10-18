Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Ghansawangi profile: NCP's Rajesh Tope, facing Udhan Hikmat Baliram of Shiv Sena, eyes hat-trick

Ghansawangi Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in the Jalna district – Badnapur (SC).

Constituency Name—Ghansawangi

Constituency Number—100

District—Jalna

Total Electors— 3,12,206



Female Electors—1,49,942



Male Electors—1,62,264



Third Gender—0

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: In 2009, Rajeshbhayya Tope of the NCP won this seat with 1,04,206 votes against Shiv Sena candidate Arjun Panditrao Khotkar who netted a total of 80,899 votes. In 2014, the sitting MLA garnered 98,030 votes and won against the BJP candidate Kharat Vilasrao Vitthalrao who netted barely 54, 554 votes.

In the 2019 election, Rajesh Tope of NCP will be standing against Udhan Hikmat Baliram of Shiv Sena.

Demographics – Ghansawangi is in the district of Jalna and has a population of 7524, with 3868 males and 3656 females as per the 2011 census.

