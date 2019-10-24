Georai Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Georai Assembly Election 2019 | The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under Scheduled Caste category in the Beed district — Kaij.

Constituency Name—Georai

Constituency Number—228

District Name—Beed

Total Electors—351904

Female Electors—166343

Male Electors—185560

Third Gender—1

Reserved—None

Results in previous elections–In 2014 elections, BJP's Laxman Madhavrao Pawar won with 1,36,384 votes against NCP's Pandit Badamrao Lahurao who received a total of 76,383 votes. In 2009, Lahurao won the elections with 1,00,816 votes as against BJP candidate and former MLA Amarsinha Shivajirao Pandit who netted 98,469 votes.

In 2019, Nationalist Congress Party's Vijaysingh Shivajirao Pandit will be challenging Pawar .

