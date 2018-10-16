'Generate BJP tsunami' in Madhya Pradesh to make effect felt in non-NDA states, Amit Shah tells party workers in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: BJP president Amit Shah Monday gave a call to "uproot" the Congress from Madhya Pradesh in next month's state Assembly polls to generate a "tsunami", the ripple effects of which will be felt in West Bengal and other states currently not ruled by the saffron party.

Addressing party workers in Jabalpur in the state, which goes to the polls on 28 November, Shah said winning over 200 of the 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh was not enough.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a strong hold over Madhya Pradesh, where it was in power since 2003, and if the Congress was hoping to rule the state, then the opposition party was just engaging in "daydreaming".

"Our target is not to cross just 200 seats, but to uproot the Congress from the state to generate a tsunami that will have its effects in states like West Bengal," Shah said, addressing the BJP's "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" convention.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot" (my polling booth the strongest) call to prepare the party cadre for the Assembly polls in five states to be held in November-December.

Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi's assertion earlier Monday that his party was coming to power in Madhya Pradesh, Shah said he should not indulge in "daydreaming".

"After 2014, when Modi became the prime minister of the country, the BJP has emerged victorious in 14 state elections, including in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

"Even after losing 14 elections, he (Gandhi) is dreaming of forming government in Madhya Pradesh," he said, adding, "The BJP's grip in Madhya Pradesh is like the feet of Angad (a mythological character in the Ramayana)."

According to the Hindu epic, nobody was able to lift the feet of Angad in the court of Ravana.

Referring to the BJP's progress since its formation in 1980, Shah said the party now had over 1,800 MLAs and 330 MPs, including those in the Rajya Sabha, and headed a government at the Centre that enjoyed full majority.

"But this is not the high point for the BJP. It will be in the apex position only when it wins Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Odisha, among other states," he added.

Shah said after the Modi government came to power, India carried out surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) to give Pakistan a befitting reply for a terrorist attack on Indian jawans.

He criticised Gandhi for stating that the BJP was trading in the blood of soldiers by taking credit for the September, 2016 Army operation.

India was the only country in the world after the US and Israel to carry out surgical strikes, Shah said. Talking about the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, he sought to know whether illegal immigrants should be deported from the country or not.

Because of the illegal immigrants, unemployment was rising in the country, the BJP chief said, while calling them "termites" who indulged in terror activities.

After the BJP formed governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, each and every illegal immigrant would be thrown out of the country, he said. Attacking the Congress over the issue, Shah sought to know why the opposition party was protecting the illegal immigrants.