Gaya Town Election Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Prem Kumar wins against Congress' Onkar Nath

While the BJP candidate won 66,932 votes, the Congress candidate won 55,034 votes

Gaya Town Election Result 2020 DECLARED: The BJP's Prem Kumar won in Gaya Town against the Congress' Akhauri Onkar Nath, winning 49.89 percent of the total votes.

Categorised as an urban seat, the Gaya Town Assembly constituency is in Magadh region and part of the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.

According to News18, the Gaya Town (AC No. - 230) consists of Ward Nos. 1 to 31, Kaler (Out Growth) – Ward No. 38 and Paharpur (Census Town) in Gaya (Municipal Corporation) of Gaya Town Community Development Block.

In the last Assembly Election in 2015, Prem Kumar of BJP won the seat by defeating Congress' Priya Ranjan by a margin of 22,789 votes.

Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here

A total of 28 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Gaya Town seat this year. In 2015, it was 16.

Here is some information about the Gaya Town constituency:

of 2,66,138 eligible electors, of which 1,38,289 were male, 1,27,229 female and 15 voters of the third gender.

Total number of voters: 2,66,138

Number of male voters: 1,38,289

Number of female voters: 1,27,229

Number of transgender voters: 15

Voter turnout in 2020: 49.49 percent

Voter turnout in 2015: 52.03 percent