Gaya Town Election Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Prem Kumar wins against Congress' Onkar Nath
While the BJP candidate won 66,932 votes, the Congress candidate won 55,034 votes
Gaya Town Election Result 2020 DECLARED: The BJP's Prem Kumar won in Gaya Town against the Congress' Akhauri Onkar Nath, winning 49.89 percent of the total votes.
Categorised as an urban seat, the Gaya Town Assembly constituency is in Magadh region and part of the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.
According to News18, the Gaya Town (AC No. - 230) consists of Ward Nos. 1 to 31, Kaler (Out Growth) – Ward No. 38 and Paharpur (Census Town) in Gaya (Municipal Corporation) of Gaya Town Community Development Block.
In the last Assembly Election in 2015, Prem Kumar of BJP won the seat by defeating Congress' Priya Ranjan by a margin of 22,789 votes.
Follow LIVE updates on Bihar Election Results here
A total of 28 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Gaya Town seat this year. In 2015, it was 16.
Here is some information about the Gaya Town constituency:
of 2,66,138 eligible electors, of which 1,38,289 were male, 1,27,229 female and 15 voters of the third gender.
Total number of voters: 2,66,138
Number of male voters: 1,38,289
Number of female voters: 1,27,229
Number of transgender voters: 15
Voter turnout in 2020: 49.49 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 52.03 percent
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Valmiki Nagar Election Final Result 2020 Declared: JD(U)'s Dhirendra Pratap Singh retains rural constituency, but win margin dips
Dhirendra Pratap Singh had won the election here in 2015 as an Independent candidate defeating Irshad Hussain of Congress by a margin of 33,580 votes. However, in this election, the difference in votes was 21,585
Digha Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Sanjiv Chaurasia handily defeats CPI-ML's Shashi Yadav
Digha Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| A segment of the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, the Digha Assembly seat in Magadh region of Bihar falls in the urban category
Pranpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED: BJP's Nisha Singh ekes out victory over Congress' Tauquir Alam by just 2,972 votes
Pranpur Election Final Result 2020 DECLARED| Located in the Koshi region and Katihar district of Bihar, Pranpur Assembly constituency is part of the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. It is a rural seat.