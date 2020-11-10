Gaya Town Election Result 2020: BJP's Prem Kumar on course to retain seat as Mahagathbandhan's Onkar Nath trails
A total of 28 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Gaya Town seat this year.
Gaya Town Election Result 2020: Categorised as an urban seat, the Gaya Town Assembly constituency is in Magadh region and part of the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.
According to News18, the Gaya Town (AC No. - 230) consists of Ward Nos. 1 to 31, Kaler (Out Growth) – Ward No. 38 and Paharpur (Census Town) in Gaya (Municipal Corporation) of Gaya Town Community Development Block.
In the last Assembly Election in 2015, Prem Kumar of BJP won the seat by defeating Congress' Priya Ranjan by a margin of 22,789 votes.
A total of 28 candidates are contesting the Bihar Assembly election from the Gaya Town seat this year. In 2015, it was 16.
Here is some information about the Gaya Town constituency:
of 2,66,138 eligible electors, of which 1,38,289 were male, 1,27,229 female and 15 voters of the third gender.
Total number of voters: 2,66,138
Number of male voters: 1,38,289
Number of female voters: 1,27,229
Number of transgender voters: 15
Voter turnout in 2020: 49.49 percent
Voter turnout in 2015: 52.03 percent
