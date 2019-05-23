Gaya Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Gaya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 15,00,751

Female electors: 7,09,883

Male electors: 7,90,868

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Sherghati Assembly seat was created in 2008 while Fatehpur segment was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Sherghati, Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Belaganj, Wazirganj.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramji Manjhi won the seat in 1999 but in 2004, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rajesh Kumar Manjhi came to power. Since 2009, the seat has been with BJP’s Hari Manjhi.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Gaya district. It receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme and has a Scheduled Caste population of 13,34,351 members in the district. The district is also part of the Red Corridor.

