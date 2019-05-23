Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

* Tables will be refreshed every 30 secs

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh

Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Live Blog
Refresh
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Gaya Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 08:17:10 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BRM Giridhar Sapera 0 Votes 0% Votes
PPI(D) Umesh Rajak 0 Votes 0% Votes
HAM(S) Jitan Ram Manjhi 0 Votes 0% Votes
MSP Dayanand Rajwanshi 0 Votes 0% Votes
MAP Rakesh Chaudhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
PMP Prakash Chandra 0 Votes 0% Votes
JD(U) Vijay Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Dilip Kumar 0 Votes 0% Votes
JDR Vijay Kumar Chaudhari 0 Votes 0% Votes
AJPR Rajesh Kumar Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Sheo Shankar 0 Votes 0% Votes
BBMP Sunil Paswan 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
NCP Din Dayal Bharti Alias Kapil Chaudhri 0 Votes 0% Votes
See More

Gaya Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 38

Total electors: 15,00,751

Female electors: 7,09,883

Male electors: 7,90,868

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: Yes. Sherghati Assembly seat was created in 2008 while Fatehpur segment was dissolved.

Assembly constituencies: Sherghati, Barachatti (SC), Bodh Gaya (SC), Gaya Town, Belaganj, Wazirganj.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Ramji Manjhi won the seat in 1999 but in 2004, Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Rajesh Kumar Manjhi came to power. Since 2009, the seat has been with BJP’s Hari Manjhi.

Demographics: It covers most parts of Gaya district. It receives funding under the Backward Regions Grant Fund Programme and has a Scheduled Caste population of 13,34,351 members in the district. The district is also part of the Red Corridor.

Your guide to the latest seat tally, live updates, analysis and list of winners for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 542 constituencies on counting day of the general elections.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 08:17:10 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

Advertisement



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations



Top Stories


Advertisement

fp-mobile