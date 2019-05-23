Co-presented by


Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

May 23, 2019

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP Dr. Mahesh Sharma 128,675 Votes 61% Votes
BSP Satveer 71,821 Votes 34% Votes
INC Dr. Arvind Kumar Singh 6,045 Votes 3% Votes
NOTA Nota 1,180 Votes 1% Votes
IND Ashok Kumar Adhana 718 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rodash Gupta 419 Votes 0% Votes
LNKP Jagdeep Singh 406 Votes 0% Votes
RBJJP Vinod Kumar Nagar 202 Votes 0% Votes
RJNP Sher Singh Upadhyay 194 Votes 0% Votes
AIRCP Vinod Sharma 167 Votes 0% Votes
RSJP Ram Pal 146 Votes 0% Votes
PSP(L) Jitendra Singh 134 Votes 0% Votes
SHSP Raghuvendra Kumar 98 Votes 0% Votes
AKAP Dayaram 69 Votes 0% Votes
Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 19,86,117 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,80,262

Male electors: 11,05,855

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Khurja

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Surendra Singh Nagar won the seat as a BSP candidate. In the 2014 elections, Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival by over 2.8 lakh votes.

Demographics: While Noida and its satellite towns are highly urbanised, the Assembly constituencies of Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja are largely rural. In this constituency, urban voters, Gurjars as well as Muslims are likely to determine the fate of the candidates.

