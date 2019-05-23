Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha Constituency



Constituency number: 13

Total electors: 19,86,117 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,80,262

Male electors: 11,05,855

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. The Lok Sabha constituency came into existence in 2008.

Assembly Constituencies: Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Sikandrabad, Khurja

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: In the 2009 elections, Surendra Singh Nagar won the seat as a BSP candidate. In the 2014 elections, Union culture minister Mahesh Sharma defeated his nearest Samajwadi Party rival by over 2.8 lakh votes.

Demographics: While Noida and its satellite towns are highly urbanised, the Assembly constituencies of Jewar, Sikandrabad and Khurja are largely rural. In this constituency, urban voters, Gurjars as well as Muslims are likely to determine the fate of the candidates.

