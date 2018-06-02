You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Gauri Lankesh murder: Hindu Janajagruti Samiti says accused Amol Kale no longer associated with it

Politics PTI Jun 02, 2018 22:32:34 IST

Pune: The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti claimed on Saturday that Amol Kale, arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the killing of journalist-activist Gauri Lankesh, left the organisation in 2008 because of "personal reasons". Kale (40) along with Manohar Edve (30), Sujith Kumar alias Praveen (37) and Amit Degwekar alias Pradeep, were arrested by Karnataka Police's Special Investigation Team.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"As far as Kale is concerned, he was associated with HJS in Pune till 2008 but had said he would not be able to continue with the organisation due to personal reasons," Ramesh Shinde, HJS national spokesperson, told PTI. "So for the last 10 years, he had stopped taking part in organisational activities. He is not in touch with the organisation," Shinde added.

Ganesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police, Zone-III, Pune, said: "(Kale) was first arrested in an attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act case on 21 May by Bengaluru police."

"On 23 May, Karnataka Police conducted a search at his residence in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune. On 31 May, he was arrested in the Lankesh murder case," the DCP said. According to police sources, Kale lives with his wife, son and mother in an apartment in Pimpri-Chinchwad and he reportedly has no police record in Pune.

When contacted, Kale's wife refused to comment on the issue. Lankesh (55), known for her anti-Hindutva views, was shot dead in front of her home in Bengaluru on 5 September last year. A SIT probing the case filed its first chargesheet on 30 May before the first additional chief metropolitan magistrate in Bengaluru.


Updated Date: Jun 02, 2018 22:32 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores