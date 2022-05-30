Garib Kalyan Sammelan is being organized across the country on the occasion of completion of eight years of the Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, on 31 May to participate in the ‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan'.

The programme marks the completion of eight years of Modi government and is being organized across the country at state capitals, district headquarters and Krishi Vigyan Kendras. The Sammelan conceptualizes elected public representatives across the country directly interacting with the public in an endeavour to get feedback about the various welfare programmes being run by the government.

‘Garib Kalyan Sammelan’ will start at 9.45 am with chief ministers, central ministers, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and other elected public representatives directly interacting with the public. Prime Minister Modi will join the programme at 11am and make the Sammelan national. Modi will directly interact with the beneficiaries of different programmes of the government.

Prime Minister will also release the 11th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme. This will enable the transfer of an amount of around Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmer families. Modi will also interact with the beneficiaries of (PM-KISAN) across the country.

