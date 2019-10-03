Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Garhi Sampla-Kiloi profile: Represented by Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda, constituency is most populous in Rohtak district

Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The present term of the Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 73 fall under the General category, as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters, taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their franchise in 19,425 polling stations. This year, the number of polling stations installed in the state saw a jump of 19.58 percent from 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

Counting of votes will take place on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly seat:

Constituency number: 61

Total electors: 2,02,202

Female electors: 91,665

Male electors: 1,10,537

Third gender electors: 0

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: In 2009 Assembly elections, Congress' Bhupinder Singh Hooda made history by defeating INLD candidate Satish Kumar and winning the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat by securing five times more votes than Kumar. It was the first time since 1972 that the ruling party had returned to power in Haryana. In 2014, Kumar lost to Hooda again with by a margin of 47,185 votes.

Demographics: Garhi Sampla-Kiloi has the highest number of electors in Rohtak district.