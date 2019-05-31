Gangapuram Kishan Reddy, Minister of State, Home Affairs: BJP leader has served as president of party's Telangana unit

G Kishan Reddy, popularly known as Kishan Reddy, is set to be a part of the new Council of ministers. He is a Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

A three-time MLA who had won two consecutive terms from Amberpet Assembly seat, Reddy was also the BJP’s Telangana unit’s president. In the recently-held Assembly elections, Reddy lost his seat to TRS candidate Kaleru Venkatesh. But the party decided to field him again, this time for Lok Sabha from the Secunderabad seat, and he won by a sizeable margin against debutant Talasani Saikrishna.

Reddy has established his image as an educationist and a leader who works for the youth’s cause. Soon after his win, Reddy further strengthened this image through a special gesture which earned him appreciation on Twitter. He urged his well-wishers to greet him with notebooks instead of flowers, shawls, or sweets so that he could donate those to poor children when the schools reopen after the summer break.

Reddy started his political career as a Leader of the youth wing of the Janata Party in 1977 and subsequently came into the BJP after the party split. He also flaunts a clean image; he has declared no criminal cases against him in his election affidavit filed at the time of recently conducted Telangana Assembly elections. Reddy has mentioned no alternative profession and calls himself a full-time politician and a social worker.