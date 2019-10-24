Gangapur Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates | Assembly Elections; Constituency, Party, Candidate Name Wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Gangapur Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations the latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is one reserved seat under the Scheduled Caste category in Aurangabad district Aurangabad West (SC).

Constituency Name— Gangapur

Constituency Number—111

District Name—Aurangabad

Total Electors— 312406

Female Electors—147240

Male Electors—165158

Third Gender— 0

Reserved— No

Results in previous elections: In 1999, Krishna Sahebrao Patil of Congress lost the Assembly Elections with a margin of 2,362 votes to Annasaheb Malku Mane of Shiv Sena. in 2004, Shiv Sena retained the seat with Annasaheb Mane Patil defeating Vilas Dadarao Chavan of the NCP. In the 2009 election, Prashant Bansilal Bamb, an Independent candidate, won the constituency defeating Shiv Sena's Annasaheb Mane Patil.

In the 2014 election, Prashant Bansilal Bamb contested as a BJP candidate and won the seat against Shiv Sena's Ambadas Eknath Danve.

This year, Prashant Bansilal Bamb of the BJP is up against ex-Shiv Sena leader Santosh Mane who is contesting the election as an NCP candidate.

