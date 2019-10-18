Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Gangakhed profile: Sitting NCP MLA Madhusudan Manikrao Kendre faces 14 rivals in constituency

Gangakhed Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates filed their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There is no reserved seat in the Parbhani district.

Constituency Name— Gangakhed

Constituency Number—97

District—Parbhani

Total Electors –3,06,075



Female Electors – 1,47,713

Male Electors – 1,58,361

Third Gender—1

Reserved—No

Results in previous elections: In 2009 Ghandat (Mama), an Independent candidate won the constituency receiving 80,404 votes against BJP candidate Dr Kendre Madhusudan Manikrao who received 61,524 votes. In 2014, Madhusudan M Kendre of the NCP garnered 58,415 votes and won this seat against the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate who netted 56,126 votes.

In 2019 election, incumbent MLA Dr Kendre Madhusudan Manikrao of NCP faces 14 rivals for the seat. Also in the fray are Vishal Vijaykumar Kadam of Shiv Sena, Khandare Devrao Ganpatrao of Bahujan Samaj Party, Viththal Kondiba Jawade of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, Karunabai Balasaheb Kundgeer of Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Gajanan Digambar Giri of Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi, Ratnakar Manikrao Gutte of Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, and Sakharam Gyanaba Bobde of Maharashtra Bahujan Vanchit Agadi, among others.

Demographics: Gangakhed is in the district of Parbhani in Maharashtra.

