Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:Amit Shah of BJP Leads at 12:55PM

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019

May 23, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
PPI(D) Chandrapal Hasmukh Bavjibhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Jayendra Karshanbhai Rathod 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dr. C. J. Chavda 0 Votes 0% Votes
JSPP Narendrabhai Revashankar Trivedi 0 Votes 0% Votes
HND Patel Amarish Jasvantlal (C. A.) 0 Votes 0% Votes
RTRP Rahul Chimanbhai Mehta 0 Votes 0% Votes
GGUP Makvana Prakashbhai Bahecharji (Hitubha) 0 Votes 0% Votes
BMP Bhogilal J. Rathod (Advocate) 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Shekh Shahinbanu Molana Mustak 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Pathan Firozkhan Saeedkhan 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Khodabhai Lalajibhai Desai 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSD Dr. N. T. Sengal 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Makwana Anilkumar Somabhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Mahendrabhai Somabhai Patni 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Vora Alimahmad Rajabhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
IND Rathod Valjibhai Becharbhai 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Amit Shah 0 Votes 0% Votes
Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 17,33,972

Female electors: 8,33,228

Male electors: 9,00,744

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segments Ellisbridge and Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar was one Assembly seat before delimitation and has been divided into two) were excluded from the constituency in 2008. Assembly segments Kalol was included in the geographical area of the seat post-delimitation. Sanand and Ghatlodia are the newly created Assembly constituencies.

Assembly constituencies: Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura, Sabarmati.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Gandhinagar has been a BJP bastion since 1989, with veteran party leader LK Advani as its MP since 1998.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Gandhinagar district. It has a population of 13,91,753 and a literacy rate of 74.04 percent as per Census 2011. It is a Hindu-majority region with 94.81 percent of the population following the region.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 13:03:33 IST

