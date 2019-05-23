Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE updates:Amit Shah of BJP Leads at 12:55PM

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 6

Total electors: 17,33,972

Female electors: 8,33,228

Male electors: 9,00,744

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes. Assembly segments Ellisbridge and Gandhinagar South (Gandhinagar was one Assembly seat before delimitation and has been divided into two) were excluded from the constituency in 2008. Assembly segments Kalol was included in the geographical area of the seat post-delimitation. Sanand and Ghatlodia are the newly created Assembly constituencies.

Assembly constituencies: Gandhinagar North, Kalol, Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura, Sabarmati.

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Gandhinagar has been a BJP bastion since 1989, with veteran party leader LK Advani as its MP since 1998.

Demographics: It is spread across parts of Gandhinagar district. It has a population of 13,91,753 and a literacy rate of 74.04 percent as per Census 2011. It is a Hindu-majority region with 94.81 percent of the population following the region.

