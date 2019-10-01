Haryana Assembly Election 2019, Ganaur profile: Congress hopes to retain seat after it managed to thwart INLD challenge in 2014

Ganaur Assembly Elections 2019 | With voting for the 90-member Haryana Assembly scheduled for 21 October in a single-phase election, the Election Commission is getting ready to conduct this most important exercise in a democratic setup.

The term of the current Haryana Assembly will end on 2 November.

Out of the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state, 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes as per the Delimitation of Parliamentary and Assembly Constituencies Order, 2008.

The state has a total number of 1,81,91,228 people as general electors while 1,07,486 are enrolled as Service Voters taking the final electoral rolls to 1,82,98,714 who will exercise their right to franchise in 19,425 polling stations. The number of polling stations in 2019 has registered a 19.58 percent rise than 2014.

According to the Election Commission, the last date for filing of nomination is 4 October and the date for scrutiny of nominations is 5 October. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 7 October.

The date of counting is on 24 October.

Following is a brief description of the Assembly constituency:

Constituency number: 28

Total electors: 1,71,590

Female electors: 77,782

Male electors: 93,804

Third gender electors: 4

Reserved: No

Delimited: Yes

Results in the last four elections: In 2009, INLD’s Krishan Gopal Tyagi lost to Congress' Kuldeep Sharma who won with almost 10,000 votes more. Nirmal Rani, who contested as an HJC (BL) candidate, had the third-highest votes. In 2014, the Congress continued to remain in power as Kuldip Sharma won with 46,146 votes while Nirmal Rani, who had switched to the INLD, was the runner-up with 38,603 votes.

Bijender Shekhpura from INLD, Jitender Kumar from Bahujan Samaj Party, Kuldip Sharma from Congress and Nirmal Rani from the BJP are trying their luck in the constituency in 2019 among others.

Demographics: During the 1947 riots, a large number of Muslims was forced to flee to Pakistan from this area. Currently, many migrant workers find employment in Ganaur’s industrial areas.

