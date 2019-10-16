Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019, Gadchiroli profile: BJP pits sitting MLA Deorao Holi against Congress' Chanda Kodwate in Maoist-hit constituency

Gadchiroli Assembly Election 2019| The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections. Voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on 21 October in a single phase. The counting of votes and final results will be declared on 24 October, authorities said. The term of the Devendra Fadnavis-led current Maharashtra Assembly will end on 9 November.

The notification and nomination process for the Assembly election was issued on 27 September. Candidates could file their nominations latest by 4 October. The scrutiny of nomination papers was done on 5 October and the last date to withdraw candidature from the electoral battle was 7 October. A total of 95,473 polling stations will be set up for over 8.95 crore voters in Maharashtra.

There are three reserved seats under the Scheduled Tribe category in the Gadchiroli district — Armori (ST), Gadchiroli (ST), Aheri (ST).

Constituency Name – Gadchiroli

Constituency Number – 68

District – Gadchiroli

Total Electors – 2,85,707

Female Electors –1,39,961



Male Electors – 1,45,746

Third Gender—0

Reserved – Yes (ST)

Results in previous elections: In 1999, the BJP wrested control of the seat from Congress with the saffron candidate Ashok Mahadeorao Nete defeating then sitting MLA Marotrao Sainuji Kowase with a margin of over 8,000 votes. Nete won the seat in 2004 as well defeating Congress' Poreti Tulshiram Raoji with a margin of nearly 10,000 votes. In 2009, Congress wrested the seat with Dr Namdeo Dalluji Usendi of the Congress receiving 67,542 votes against Nete who got 66,582 votes. In the 2014 Assembly election, Dr Deorao M Holi of the BJP won this seat receiving 70,185 votes in total.

For the 2019 Assembly election in Maharashtra, Congress has pitted Dr Chanda Nitin Kodwate against Dr Holi of the BJP from Gadchiroli Assembly constituency. Also, in the fray are Akshamlal Palalal Shidam of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Gopal Kashinath Magare of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi, Jayshree Vijay Welda of the Peasants And Workers Party of India and Dilip Kisan Madavi of the Sambhaji Brigade Party, among others.

Demographics – One of the worst Maoist-hit Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, Gandchiroli town is famous for its beautiful Teak forests.