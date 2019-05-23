Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,69,767

Female electors: 7,15,840

Male electors: 7,53,927

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. It was earlier known as Chimur Lok Sabha constituency prior to delimitation. Amgaon Assembly segments (part of Bhandara Lok Sabha seat) was added in 2008. Armori, Bramhapuri, and Chimur segments were added from the Chimur parliamentary seat while Gadchiroli was added from Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Amgaon (ST), Armori (ST), Gadchiroli (ST), Aheri (ST), Bramhapuri, Chimur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Marotrao Sainuji Kowase won the seat in 2009 while BJP’s Ashok Mahadeorao Nete won in 2014.

Demographics: A tribal dominated constituency, it is also affected by Naxal violence. The constituency is spread across Gondiya, Gadchiroli, and parts of Chandrapur district. All the three districts have a significant population of tribals, with Gadchiroli topping, where two-fifths of the population belong to Scheduled Tribes.

