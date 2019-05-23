Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Party, Candidate, Constituency wise Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Politics FP Research May 23, 2019 11:32:30 IST pollpedia

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
VBA Dr. Rameshkumar Baburaoji Gajabe 0 Votes 0% Votes
NOTA Nota 0 Votes 0% Votes
APOI Deorao Monba Nannaware 0 Votes 0% Votes
BSP Harichandra Nagoji Mangam 0 Votes 0% Votes
INC Dr. Namdev Dalluji Usendi 0 Votes 0% Votes
BJP Ashok Mahadevrao Nete 0 Votes 0% Votes

Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 12

Total electors: 14,69,767

Female electors: 7,15,840

Male electors: 7,53,927

Reserved: Yes, for Scheduled Tribes

Delimited: Yes. It was created in 2008. It was earlier known as Chimur Lok Sabha constituency prior to delimitation. Amgaon Assembly segments (part of Bhandara Lok Sabha seat) was added in 2008. Armori, Bramhapuri, and Chimur segments were added from the Chimur parliamentary seat while Gadchiroli was added from Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat.

Assembly constituencies: Amgaon (ST), Armori (ST), Gadchiroli (ST), Aheri (ST), Bramhapuri, Chimur

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Congress leader Marotrao Sainuji Kowase won the seat in 2009 while BJP’s Ashok Mahadeorao Nete won in 2014.

Demographics: A tribal dominated constituency, it is also affected by Naxal violence. The constituency is spread across Gondiya, Gadchiroli, and parts of Chandrapur district. All the three districts have a significant population of tribals, with Gadchiroli topping, where two-fifths of the population belong to Scheduled Tribes.

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:32:30 IST

Updated Date: May 23, 2019 11:32:30 IST

