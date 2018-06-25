Football world cup 2018

G Parameshwara says Karnataka cabinet expansion and appointment of heads to 30 govt boards, corporations to take place 'soon'

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 09:14:04 IST

Dharmasthala: Karnataka deputy chief minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said the state cabinet would be "expanded" as soon as possible.

"The coalition coordination and monitoring committee has decided to expand the ministry and appoint chairpersons or presidents at 30 boards and corporations of the government as soon as possible," he told reporters at Dharmasthala, a pilgrimage centre in Dakshin Kannada district.

Parameshwara said there is a need to expedite implementation of these two decisions to carry out work in the light of good monsoon the state has experienced so far.

File image of KPCC chief G Parameshwara. Wikimedia Commons

"These decisions (cabinet expansion and appointment of chairpersons of boards and corporations) should be implemented soon. Isn't it? There has been good rain here (Dakshin Kannada) and in our region too (Bengaluru) by God's grace. Even the weathermen are predicting good monsoon, and hence we may not face drought this year," he said.

On the issue of KPCC president, Parameshwara said the party high command would announce the name of a suitable candidate at suitable time.

Asked about his meeting with former chief minister Siddaramaiah at Dharmastahala, Parameshwara said it was just a coincidence and no political significance should be attached to it.

"Since Siddaramaiah is our leader and it is our duty to meet him," he said. Siddaramaiah is undergoing naturopathy treatment in Dharmasthala.

However, Parameshwara said he had discussed various political issues including budget and appointment of heads for corporations and boards on Saturday.


