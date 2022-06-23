'Shiv Sena is ready to walk out of MVA govt in Maharashtra, but party rebels should return to Mumbai (from Guwahati) in 24 hours,' MP Sanjay Raut said

The Congress and NCP on Thursday said that they support Maharashtra's ruling coalition the Maha Vikas Aghadi, hours after ally Shiv Sena said that it was ready to quit the alliance.

"We want to work together. The present Maharashtra govt is doing developmental work in the state. BJP trying to destabilise the Maharashtra govt. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka," Congress MP Mallikarjuna Kharge said.

Sanjay Raut's remark upsets Cong, NCP

While the alliance partners expressed confidence in the government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray, reports suggested that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's comment had rubbed the Congress and NCP the wrong way.

The grand old party is unhappy with the statement made by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, ANI citing sources said.

Top NCP sources told News18 that the fall of the MVA government is certain now.

Earlier in the day, Raut asked Eknath Shinde and other rebel leaders to return "within 24 hours" saying that it will consider their demand to pull out of the ruling coalition with Congress and NCP in Maharashtra.

"Shiv Sena is ready to walk out of MVA govt in Maharashtra, but party rebels should return to Mumbai (from Guwahati) in 24 hours," MP Sanjay Raut said.

Publicly expressing his displeasure over the remarks made by Raut, NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal said "Every party can go on its path."

Publicly expressing his displeasure over the remarks made by Raut, NCP leader Chagan Bhujbal said "Every party can go on its path."

On Wednesday, Eknath Shinde who has been leading the rebels called Maharashtra's ruling coalition the Maha Vikash Aghadi an 'unnatural alliance.' He added that the Shiv Sena should quit the MVA.

Shiva Sena reaches out to rebels

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday tweeted that "doors are still open for talks."

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday tweeted that "doors are still open for talks."

