Full timeline of Karnataka political crisis: Congress-JD(S) coalition on brink of collapse; Speaker says trust vote on 18 July

The Karnataka coalition government has continued to unravel over the last week, as the drama over the resignations of 16 Congress and JD(S) MLAs played out in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi since 6 July. On Monday, Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar said that he would take a decision on the trust vote demanded by the BJP, the main Opposition party in the state, only after the Supreme Court's verdict on the resignations.

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that a discussion on the trust vote will be taken up in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday at 11 am. However, BJP legislators said that they "won't allow" the proceedings in the House to continue until the motion of confidence is held at the earliest.

Here is a broad timeline of the events ever since the crisis began:

6 July: 16 Congress-JD(S) MLAs resign

The 13-month-old Karnataka government slumped into a crisis after Congress and JD(S) MLAs announced their resignations on 6 July. The Congress MLAs to have resigned from the Vidhan Soudha included veteran party leader Ramalinga Reddy. He told reporters, "I have decided to resign from the Congress, with which I have been associated for over four decades, as there is no respect or value for senior leaders in the party."

Congress leader and chief troubleshooter DK Shivakumar attempted to negotiate with the dissenting MLAs, but to no avail. Ten of the MLAs, except Reddy and Munirathna, travelled to Mumbai, even as the coalition partners accused the BJP of "horse-trading" and poaching MLAs. Reportedly, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa's personal assistant Santosh was spotted with the MLAs.

Conflicting accounts emerged when Siddaramaiah said that only one MLA had submitted a resignation, while the Karnataka Speaker said that 11 MLAs had resigned. Meanwhile, JD(S) leader H Vishwanath was quoted by ANI as saying that 14 MLAs had met with the government and resigned.

"We wrote to speaker to accept our resignation. Coalition government did not meet the expectations of the people of Karnataka. We have submitted resignation to the Karnataka Assembly Speaker. He assured us he will take a decision by Tuesday. This government did not take everyone into confidence in its functioning. That's why we've resigned voluntarily today," he said.

7 July: BJP distances itself from controversy, Congress-JD(S) leaders regroup amid crisis

Accusations and counter-accusations of horse-trading were traded on 7 July, a day after the state government descended into crisis. Siddaramaiah claimed that the BJP had orchestrated 'Operation Kamala' against the coalition partners, while Yeddyurappa said that the BJP was "in no way related to the crisis". He also said that the party would "wait and see" how the situation played out.

Kumaraswamy, who was away on a trip to the US, returned to Bengaluru as JD(S) patriarch and Shivakumar held a meeting to discuss a resolution. Congress leader Mahendra Singhi met disgruntled Congress MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi at the Sofitel Hotel in Mumbai to find a resolution and said that the situation in Karnataka was a "family matter".

"It is our duty to talk to those who are upset. I had a discussion regarding the issue. I only met Ramesh Jharkiholi and not any other MLAs. It's an internal family matter. We will solve them among ourselves. It is like the season of rain which comes and go. Everything will be fine; there is nothing to worry about. I only met Jharkiholi. I won't say anything about what I don't know," he said when asked by reporters about his meeting inside the hotel.

Factions of the Congress also held protests against the dissenting MLAs in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

8 July: Independent MLAs withdraw support, all Congress-JD(S) ministers resign for cabinet reshuffle

BJP on 8 July demanded that Kumaraswamy step down "immediately" as his government had slipped into a "minority" following the resignations of the Congress-JD(S) MLAs, as well as two Independent MLAs. Independent MLAs H Nagesh and R Shankar were made ministers on 14 June to pacify any sort of rebellion.

Nagesh announced his support for the BJP, after which both MLAs joined the dissenting MLAs in Mumbai.

All Congress and JD(S) ministers tendered their resignation letters to their party leaders to give Kumaraswamy "a free hand" to reshuffle the cabinet. The move was in a bid to accommodate rebels to save the government. AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and Siddaramaiah appeal to rebel MLAs to come back and promise to address their problems.

Congress leader KH Muniyappa said that the decision has been taken by both the parties to make sure that the government is run smoothly. "Both parties have taken this decision (for all ministers to resign) to make sure that is government run smoothly. Earlier too, I have suggested the same to our party leaders...to go with the same strategy, to accommodate portfolios to second-line leaders so that everybody can be happy in the government," he said.

9 July: Speaker says resignations are not in order, rebel MLAs write to Mumbai Police seeking protection

Kumar, Karnataka Speaker, who reacted to the crisis for the first time since the resignations, said that of 13 resignations, only five were "in order". He asked the five MLAs to meet him in two batches.

Kumar said that he would go by the rules while taking a call on the resignation of MLAs. "I have certain rules. I will go by that. Then the decision will be taken. I have to be responsible. Certain things in law are implied. Office of the Speaker should behave responsibly. No time frame is mentioned there," he said when reporters asked him if the resignation of MLAs has been accepted.

He further added, "The clause says if the Speaker is convinced that the resignations are voluntary and genuine he can accept. Otherwise, I don't know. I am not a well-read man. I have to see." Earlier, the Speaker said that no MLA has sought any appointment with him and if someone wants to meet him, he is available in the office.

"Till now, no MLA has sought an appointment with me. If anyone wants to meet me, I will be available in my office," he told reporters. "I am no way related to the current political developments in the state. I am acting as per the Constitution," he said.

Ten rebel MLAs also wrote to the Mumbai Police commissioner seeking protection from Shivakumar and Kumaraswamy ahead of their visit on 10 July.

10 July: DK Shivakumar reaches Mumbai but stopped from meeting MLAs

After the dissenting MLAs wrote to the Mumbai Police seeking protection from Shivakumar, who arrived in Mumbai on 10 July, Mumbai Police issued a statement saying that Shivakumar "will not be allowed" inside the hotel premises, even as the minister expressed confidence about being able to meet the dissenting MLAs.

Shivakumar said, "Let Mumbai Police or any other force be deployed. Let them do their duty. We've come to meet our friends. We were born together in politics, we will die together in politics. They are our party men. We have come to meet them."

He added, "I've booked a room here. My friends are staying here. There has been a small problem, we've to hold negotiations. We can't go for a divorce immediately. There is no question of threatening, we love and respect each other." Shivakumar was later escorted away from the hotel but had camped outside the hotel for 7 hours.

Two other Congress MLAs, MTB Nagaraj and K Sudhakar, also resigned as MLAs. The total number of resignations reached 16.

The MLAs also moved the Supreme Court claiming that Kumar was "deliberately" delaying accepting their resignations. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi took note of the submission of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, and assured him that it will see whether their petition can be listed for an urgent hearing on 11 July.

11 July: SC hears pleas of rebel MLAs, directs them to meet Speaker

The Supreme Court, hearing the rebel MLAs' pleas, directed them to appear before Kumar the same day and said that they should be provided with police protection when they land in Bengaluru from Mumbai. "The court has accepted the request of the 10 MLAs, who had resigned, to appear before the Speaker at 6 pm today, which means that they will fly from Mumbai to Bengaluru," senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared on behalf of the dissident legislators before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, told reporters.

The dissenting MLAs then reached the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru in a chartered flight from Mumbai under police protection at 6 pm and met Kumar in his chamber to give their fresh resignations.

Talking to the media after the MLAs met him, Kumar dismissed the charge that he was delaying a decision on these resignations to help the government, which has allegedly lost its majority.

"I need to examine these resignations (of rebel MLAs) all night and ascertain if they are genuine. The Supreme Court has asked me to take a decision. I have video-graphed everything and I will send it to the Supreme Court," said Kumar.

12 July: HD Kumaraswamy announces seeking trust vote, SC adjourns case till 16 July

Kumaraswamy announced his intention to seek a trust vote on the floor of the House on 12 July, as the Supreme Court adjourned the case till Tuesday. The apex court also ordered maintaining a status quo with regard to the resignations until the next hearing.

Demanding a floor test, Kumaraswamy said, "After all these developments, I am seeking your permission and time to prove the majority in this session," to Kumar in the Assembly while the House was paying condolences to former members who died during the inter-session period.

Reacting to the chief minister's statement, former home minister R Ashok said Kumaraswamy should fix a time like Monday or Tuesday to face the floor test. He cannot make a vague demand, he said.

13 July: MTB Nagaraj hints at reconsidering resignation

Rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj on Saturday hinted at reconsidering his resignation after holding a meeting with party leader DK Shivakumar.

"Situation was such that we submitted our resignations, but now DK Shivakumar and others came and requested us to withdraw resignations, I will speak to K Sudhakar Rao and then see what is to be done, after all, I have spent decades in Congress," Congress MLA and state minister MTB Nagaraj said after a meeting at his residence.

It may be noted that Hoskote MLA Nagaraj and Chikballapur Congress MLA Dr K Sudhakar have resigned from the Assembly on 10 July. While Nagaraj made no clear announcement of taking back resignation, the same was affirmed by Shivakumar who announced the same while speaking to media outside Nagaraj's residence.

Five more MLAs approached the Supreme Court, saying they had been "threatened" to support the Kumaraswamy government in the anticipated floor test.

14 July: Nagaraju conducts U-turn, flies back to Mumbai

The Karnataka political crisis continued on Sunday as talks with rebel Congress MLA MTB Nagaraj broke down after he flew to Mumbai on Sunday. Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa's personal assistant Santosh and BJP MLA R Ashok were seen boarding the same flight as Nagaraj.

The Hoskote MLA had maintained that he intended to take a final decision on the withdrawal of his resignation after talks with Chikkaballapura MLA K Sudhakar, as both had together submitted resignation to the Speaker on 10 July.

According to reports, Nagaraj was likely to join Sudhakar in Mumbai on Sunday. Sudhar is believed to be accompanying other MLAs who have quit and are being accommodated in a hotel in Mumbai.

Nagaraj, who was housing minister in the Kumaraswamy government before he resigned, however, maintained that he was still in the Congress party.

"Sudhakar has switched off his phone, and is not available for the last two days. After pacifying and convincing Sudhakar, I will try to bring him back. Because we both had resigned together, so we want to be united. I have informed this to Congress leaders," Nagaraj told reporters before leaving his residence in Bengaluru.

15 July: Speaker says decision on trust vote only after SC's decision on resignations

The Speaker also held meetings with Congress and JD(S) MLAs on Monday. Reportedly, Kumaraswamy and Leader of Opposition BS Yeddyurappa were present at the meeting. The saffron party moved a no-confidence motion before the Speaker, while expressing confidence that all the 105 MLAs of the party "were together".

"We stand by our demand of floor test. The behaviour of Assembly Speaker and the chief minister is highly uncalled for and unacceptable. When the MLAs have personally handed Speaker their resignations, what inquiry does he want," asked Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

The dissenting MLAs also wrote a second letter to the Mumbai Police on Monday, claiming that they perceived a "serious" threat from a few Congress leaders.

The MLAs, who are staying in Mumbai's Renaissance Hotel, wrote, "We have absolutely no intention in meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader. We anticipate serious threat from them and so we, hereby, request to kindly make necessary arrangements to stop these people from meeting us in case the situation arises."

