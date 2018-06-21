Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Full-fledged Karnataka cabinet to hold its first meeting, chaired by HD Kumaraswamy, on Friday

Politics Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 22:26:10 IST

Bengaluru: The first meeting of the full-fledged cabinet in Karnataka after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government came to power, will be chaired by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Friday.

File image of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. AP

File image of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. AP

Though the first official cabinet meeting of the new government was held with only two members, after Kumaraswamy and his deputy Parameshwara were sworn-in on 23 May, it had not transacted any official business.

Kumaraswamy had expanded his cabinet by inducting 25 ministers on 6 June.

The meeting of the cabinet has come at a time when preparations are on for the first budget of the new government, for which Kumaraswamy has begun pre-budget discussions with various departments and their respective ministers from Friday.

Amid differences over presentation of a full-fledged budget, Kumaraswamy, who also hold finance portfolio, has expressed his intention to present the budget in the first week of July.

The coordination committee formed to oversee smooth functioning of the coalition government has formed a drafting committee to prepare a common minimum programme for governance that will have salient features of the manifestos of both parties.

Meanwhile, higher education minister GT Deve Gowda, who had not assumed charge, miffed with the JD(S) leadership over the portfolio allocated to him, is likely to assume office on Friday.

Officials in the chief minister's office on Thursday said Gowda will assume office as Higher Education minister tomorrow.

The chief minister had also spoken to him, they said.

Deve Gowda, who emerged as a giant killer, defeating former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru in the 12 May Assembly polls, was said to be eyeing key portfolios, including transport.

Unhappy over being given the higher education department, Gowda had reportedly said he has studied just till class 8, reacting to which Kumaraswamy, who holds a BSc degree, had said "What have I studied? I'm working as the chief minister."


Updated Date: Jun 21, 2018 22:26 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See




Group D - 21 Jun 2018
Argentina
0:0
Croatia
Match Centre
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Brazil
:
Costa Rica
Group D - 22 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Iceland
Group E - 22 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Switzerland
Group G - 23 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
Belgium
:
Tunisia
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Mexico
Group F - 23 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Germany
:
Sweden
Group G - 24 Jun 2018, 05:30 PM
England
:
Panama
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores