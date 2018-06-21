Full-fledged Karnataka cabinet to hold its first meeting, chaired by HD Kumaraswamy, on Friday

Bengaluru: The first meeting of the full-fledged cabinet in Karnataka after the Congress-JD(S) coalition government came to power, will be chaired by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru on Friday.

Though the first official cabinet meeting of the new government was held with only two members, after Kumaraswamy and his deputy Parameshwara were sworn-in on 23 May, it had not transacted any official business.

Kumaraswamy had expanded his cabinet by inducting 25 ministers on 6 June.

The meeting of the cabinet has come at a time when preparations are on for the first budget of the new government, for which Kumaraswamy has begun pre-budget discussions with various departments and their respective ministers from Friday.

Amid differences over presentation of a full-fledged budget, Kumaraswamy, who also hold finance portfolio, has expressed his intention to present the budget in the first week of July.

The coordination committee formed to oversee smooth functioning of the coalition government has formed a drafting committee to prepare a common minimum programme for governance that will have salient features of the manifestos of both parties.

Meanwhile, higher education minister GT Deve Gowda, who had not assumed charge, miffed with the JD(S) leadership over the portfolio allocated to him, is likely to assume office on Friday.

Officials in the chief minister's office on Thursday said Gowda will assume office as Higher Education minister tomorrow.

The chief minister had also spoken to him, they said.

Deve Gowda, who emerged as a giant killer, defeating former chief minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru in the 12 May Assembly polls, was said to be eyeing key portfolios, including transport.

Unhappy over being given the higher education department, Gowda had reportedly said he has studied just till class 8, reacting to which Kumaraswamy, who holds a BSc degree, had said "What have I studied? I'm working as the chief minister."