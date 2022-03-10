Politics

From 'triumph of democracy' to 'hope they deliver', politicos react to AAP's big Punjab win

Punjab bigwigs such as Sukhbir Badal and Prakash Singh Badal, Caption Amarinder Singh have lost their seats from their stronghold constituencies

News18 March 10, 2022 17:51:59 IST
From 'triumph of democracy' to 'hope they deliver', politicos react to AAP's big Punjab win

File photo of AAP leader Bhagwant Mann. AFP

As Aam Aadmi Party’s CM candidate Bhagwant Mann is set to become Punjab’s next Chief Minister, leading opposition parties and political heavyweights have issued statements on AAP’s sweeping victory. Punjab’s former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has called it the triumph of democracy, Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he ‘humbly’ accepts the mandate.

Not only has AAP won, but the political personalities of Punjab have also lost their seats from their stronghold constituencies. This includes SAD leaders - Sukhbir Badal and Prakash Singh Badal, Caption Amarinder Singh whose heartland was Patiala among many others. The current chief minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi has also lost the election.

Congratulating his successor-to-be, Channi said, “I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people."

Capt Amarinder Singh, former CM has said in a Tweet, “I accept the verdict of the people with all humility. Democracy has triumphed. Punjabis have shown the true spirit of Punjabiyat by rising and voting above sectarian and caste lines."

Sukhbir Singh Badal, who to have lost a seat said, “We whole-heartedly & with total humility accept the mandate given by Punjabis."

Former AAP MLA Kanwar Sandhu, who was among the first 20 MLAs from AAP who won in 2017 said, “As @AAPPunjab sweeps Punjab, I along with team recall with pride pathbreaking work we did in preparing party’s manifesto for 2017 polls. Since I have stepped aside due to differences over autonomy and other issues, am confident promises made then and now will be fulfilled. #Punjab"

Navjot Singh Sidhu has also congratulated the people of Punjab.

In his first speech after victory, Mann said, “We were targeted by rivals, and insulted me & Kejriwal ji..I want to say the mud they have splashed on us ..we  are forgiving all of them but from now onwards. They have to start giving respect to all the 3 crore people of Punjab."

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 10, 2022 17:51:59 IST

TAGS:

also read

Punjab Election Results: Several party hoppers trail in Assembly elections
Politics

Punjab Election Results: Several party hoppers trail in Assembly elections

Ahead of the Assembly polls, several leaders like Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa and Anil Joshi had switched sides

Goa Election Result: BJP set to score hat trick with MGP support
Politics

Goa Election Result: BJP set to score hat trick with MGP support

As per the latest trends for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 18 seats, while Congress was ahead in 12 seats. MGP was ahead in 5 seats, AAP and Goa Forward Party in one each, and Independents were ahead in three seats

Punjab Election Results 2022: CM Channi trailing from Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur seats
Politics

Punjab Election Results 2022: CM Channi trailing from Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur seats

Congress' Channi is seeking re-election from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib