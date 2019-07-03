From 'right decision' to 'drama of Grand Old Party': How prominent politicians reacted to Rahul Gandhi's resignation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday resigned as party president, tweeting his resignation letter and saying that accountability was necessary for Congress' growth.

Politicians from various parties reacted to Rahul's resignation, with Congress leaders saying that even though Rahul had resigned, he continued to be their leader and would always be the "voice of the party's workers".

On the other hand, BJP leaders said that unlike Congress, an organisational structure was already in place in the saffron party.

Here is how eminent politicians reacted to Rahul Gandhi's resignation as Congress president:

Salman Khurshid (Congress)

"It is very sad to see him quit as he put in enormous effort and at one point, we felt he caught the pulse and we saw a return of the Congress. Even though he has quit as the Congress president, he continues to be our leader. Reluctantly we have to accept it. If he has announced it, his advice sadly has to be followed. We will put our heads together and do our best," former Union minister and senior party leader Salman Khurshid said.

"He left office of party president, he doesn't cease to be our leader. Sonia Gandhi isn't president anymore but she remains our leader. By way of natural standing, they'll continue to have admiration, affection, confidence of party workers in them," ANI further quoted Khurshid as saying.

Ajay Maken (Congress)

We are proud to have @RahulGandhi ji as our leader! Congress President or not, he would always be the voice of millions of congress workers and those who believe in its ideology! Rahul ji has taken a right decision-and we support him. — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 3, 2019

Prakash Javadekar (BJP)

"In BJP, the (organisational) election and membership timetable is ready. Work has also started. We also have a working president. If nothing is happening in the other party, what can I do?" said Union minister Prakash Javadekar.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (BJP)

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed it a "brand new drama of the Grand Old Party and we have nothing to do with it".

Nalin Kohli (BJP)

"It is upto him whether he continues or resigns. There are two types of parties, one like the BJP which is run by democracy, on the other hand, you have family-driven parties like the Congress. So it is for them to decide, we have no role," ANI quoted the BJP leader as saying.

Farooq Abdullah (National Conference)

"Mubarak ho, that he stood by his decision. He's young, he can become president again in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position, I can't say that defeat did this. I think he'll now work towards building the party," ANI quoted the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister as saying.

