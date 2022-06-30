From PM Modi to Sharad Pawar: Leaders congratulate Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis
Calling Shinde a grassroots-level leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he 'brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience'
Leaders from across party lines took to Twitter to congratulate Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on becoming Maharashtra chief minister and deputy CM respectively.
Calling Shinde a grassroots level leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he "brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience."
I would like to congratulate Shri @mieknathshinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 30, 2022
In a separate tweet, PM Modi called Fadnavis "an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta."
Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Shinde. He also said that Shinde was the fourth Maharashtra CM from the Satara district. Notably, a rebellion led by Shinde toppled the state's MVA coalition government which comprised the NCP.
श्री. एकनाथ शिंदे यांची महाराष्ट्र राज्याचे नवे मुख्यमंत्री म्हणून निवड झाल्याबद्दल मनपूर्वक अभिनंदन! महाराष्ट्राच्या हिताची जपणूक त्यांच्याकडून होईल अशी सार्थ अपेक्षा व्यक्त करतो.
— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 30, 2022
With inputs from agencies
