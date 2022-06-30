Politics

From PM Modi to Sharad Pawar: Leaders congratulate Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

Calling Shinde a grassroots-level leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he 'brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience'

FP Staff June 30, 2022 20:16:40 IST
From PM Modi to Sharad Pawar: Leaders congratulate Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis & Eknath Shinde.

Leaders from across party lines took to Twitter to congratulate Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis on becoming Maharashtra chief minister and deputy CM respectively.

Calling Shinde a grassroots level leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he "brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience."

In a separate tweet, PM Modi called Fadnavis "an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta."

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, NCP chief Sharad Pawar congratulated Shinde. He also said that Shinde was the fourth Maharashtra CM from the Satara district. Notably, a rebellion led by Shinde toppled the state's MVA coalition government which comprised the NCP.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: June 30, 2022 20:23:12 IST

TAGS:

also read

Eknath Shinde calls for one meet with rebel MLAs before returning to Mumbai after two weeks
Politics

Eknath Shinde calls for one meet with rebel MLAs before returning to Mumbai after two weeks

Deepak Kesarkar said Eknath Shinde will be addressing the MLAs staying in Goa in a meeting that will be held before the they leave for Mumbai

No need of floor test now as Uddhav Thackeray resigns, Maharashtra Assembly special session stands cancelled
Politics

No need of floor test now as Uddhav Thackeray resigns, Maharashtra Assembly special session stands cancelled

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is now expected to invite Leader of Opposition (LoP) BJP's Devendra Fadanavis for the formation of the new government in Maharashtra

Eknath Shinde flies solo to Mumbai to meet BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, both seek Governor's appointment for today
Politics

Eknath Shinde flies solo to Mumbai to meet BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, both seek Governor's appointment for today

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will be meeting the Maharashtra governor around 4:30 this evening and stake claim to form the new government in the state