From ‘chaiwala’ to ‘neech’: Is this Arvind Kejriwal’s Manishankar Aiyer moment?

New Delhi: A clip of AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia abusing Prime Minister Modi has gone viral on social media.

BJP leader Amit Malaviya shared the clip on Twitter wherein Italia can be heard referring PM Modi as ‘Neech’.

Gopal Italia, Kejriwal’s right hand man and AAP Gujarat’s President, stoops to Kejriwal’s level, calls Prime Minister Modi “नीच”।

Using such profanities and abusing Gujarat’s pride and son of the soil is an insult to every Gujarati, who has voted for him and the BJP for 27 years. pic.twitter.com/5J2k8Ibmwv — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 9, 2022

Earlier, a controversy erupted after Arvind Kejriwal said that he was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God sent him with a special task to finish off “descendants” of Kansa during a rally in Gujarat.

Kejriwal further called himself a religious person and an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman.

"I was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God has sent me with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kansa, the corrupts and goons," said Kejriwal.

Trying to put an end to the controversy over alleged "anti-Hindu" statements by AAP's Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam in Delhi.

Gautam converted to Buddhism in a religious conversion event in which he allegedly denounced Hindu deities.

He further said that they (AAP) all will fulfil this task given by God.

"We will work together to fulfill God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so freaked out," he said.

The Delhi Chief Minister also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Shri Krishna" slogans during his road show along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Earlier in the day, banners and posters calling Arvind Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" and showing him wearing a skull appeared in several cities of Gujarat.

AAP made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

AAP's hopes in Gujarat have been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats and the Congress drew a blank.

Meanwhile, in the 2017 Assembly elections, Congress had given a scare to the ruling BJP by restricting its MLAs to 99 and winning 77 seats on its own. There are 182 assembly seats in Gujarat.

Notably, the party has been constantly making efforts to replace the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat.

