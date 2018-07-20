From #bhookampanewala hai to #JaaduKiJhappi; how Rahul Gandhi owned the internet after Parliament speech

On Friday morning, Congress president Gandhi dominated the #NoConfidenceMotion debate not only inside the Parliament but also on social media. While he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his government and his ministers over several issues, it was his hug to the prime minister that left the BJP and its leaders stumped. Despite the few errors with his Hindi, Rahul emerged on top, owning the #NoConfidenceMotion debate.

It's important to remember that BJP leaders were taunting the Congress president over his 2016 statement when he had said that "an earthquake would come" if he was allowed to speak inside the House, soon after the schedule for the speech was announced on Thursday.

Rahul had made the comment after Modi had dropped the demonetisation bomb in 2016. "The government is running away from debate. If they allow me to speak then you will see the sort of earthquake that will take place,” he had said.

Hours before Gandhi was to address the house, BJP leaders began taunting the Congress president with the hashtag #bhookampanewalahai. From memes, cartoons to clever one-liners, the conversation around the #NoConfidenceMotion often mentioned a reference to Rahul's earthquake remark.

"Get ready to enjoy the earthquake," BJP leader Giriraj Singh tweeted on Friday. His tweet was followed with similar comments from other BJP leaders.

Amit Malviya tweeted on Friday: "The last few times Rahul Gandhi spoke in Parliament, it was ‘memorable’... Today will be another day! #BhookampAaneWalaHai(sic)."

Although Rahul Gandhi's speech didn't actually create a 'bhookamp' (earthquake) inside Parliament as the Congress president had promised, his hug to Modi appears to have such an effect both inside the House as well as on social media.

Soon after Rahul hugged Modi, hashtags like #JaaduKiJhappi, #PappuKiJhappi, and #RahulKiJhappi began trending. At the time of publishing this article, #RahulKiJhappi was among the top 10 Twitter trends in India. Also trending along with these hashtags was #BhookampAaGaya, Congress' response to #BhookampAaneWalaHai.

राहुल गांधी आज “संसद” में “कुरुक्षेत्र” के “अर्जुन” की तरह नज़र आये, सारे “महारथी” ध्वस्त. — Acharya Pramod (@AcharyaPramodk) July 20, 2018

BJP waalon ko hilakar rakh diya @RahulGandhi Ji ne.. poor BJPians are still trying to recover from the zor ka jhatka..and @narendramodi Ji will surely have sleepless nights as the #jaadukijhappi is something the PM is not use to..they only understand the phadkis of hate.. — khushbusundar..and it's NAKHAT KHAN for the BJP.. (@khushsundar) July 20, 2018

The whole #BJP is right now on TV cameras to condemn the speech of Congress President @RahulGandhi today in Parliament. It shows the frustration of ruling party and the impact of our leader's speech.#RGinParliament #BhookampAaGaya — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) July 20, 2018

In response, BJP leaders labeled #RahulKiJhappi as "awkward" and "just an incident". The expression on Modi's face too suggested the prime minister wasn't ready for such a moment.

"You (#BJP) have made me understand the meaning of being a Hindu. I am Pappu for you, but I have no hatred for you," says @RahulGandhi. After his speech, he goes and hugs #NarendraModi. #NoConfidenceMotion | LIVE updates: https://t.co/c9PRH3Bt2y pic.twitter.com/rOAdGbpm1V — Firstpost (@firstpost) July 20, 2018

Kiren Rijuju told News18 that the party doesn't care about Rahul's drama. Even the BJP's official Twitter handle posted a 'thank you' note for the "entertainment" along with a smiling image of the prime minister.

We cannot thank you enough for the entertainment! #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/egtgpnvuYX — BJP (@BJP4India) July 20, 2018

लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्री राहुल गाँधी का भाषण "कन्फ्यूजन, कंट्राडिक्शन और कॉमेडी" से भरपूर रहा। — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 20, 2018

Opposition including the Congress demanded a ‘no confidence’ motion when they neither have the numbers nor a coherent reason to do so. Unfortunately, not one speaker including Congress President said anything worthwhile. Instead, what we see is theatrics and stupidity all around. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 20, 2018

On Friday, several Twitter users asked the prime minister if he would have reacted with such spontaneity if the tables were turned. Though a repeat of the hug is not exactly what many would have liked to see, it's clear that the #NoConfidenceMotion hug has Congress supporters brimming with confidence, both inside the House and on social media.