You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

BJP Candidate List Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Four women in BJP's first group; Vijender Gupta, ex-AAP MLA Kapil Mishra among 57 named

Politics Press Trust of India Jan 17, 2020 18:36:09 IST

  • BJP on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the 8 February polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly

  • It is fielding sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and former mayors Ravinder Gupta and Yogender Chandolia

  • It also included former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and has 11 SC and four women candidates

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday released its first list of 57 candidates for the 8 February polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, fielding sitting MLA Vijender Gupta and former mayors Ravinder Gupta and Yogender Chandolia.

The list, which was released by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, also included former AAP MLA Kapil Mishra and has 11 SC and four women candidates. The party, however, did not name its candidate against AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday with Tiwari saying the candidate from New Delhi seat will be announced soon.

BJP Candidate List Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Four women in BJPs first group; Vijender Gupta, ex-AAP MLA Kapil Mishra among 57 named

bjp delhi list - 2

bjp delhi list 3

Gupta will again fight from his Rohini seat, while Mishra will contest from Model Town. Tiwari was joined by senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar at the press conference where he announced the party candidates whose names were finalised at its central election committee meeting on Thursday night. The ruling AAP has announced all its 70 candidates.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 17, 2020 18:36:09 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores