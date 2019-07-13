Four new ministers inducted into Goa cabinet, including ex-deputy Speaker Michael Lobo and three Congress defectors

Three of the 10 Congress legislators in Goa who switched to the BJP earlier this week, and former deputy Speaker Michael Lobo took oath as ministers on Saturday as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant dropped four ministers – three of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and one Independent – from his cabinet.

Filipe Nery Rodrigues, Jennifer Monserratte, and Chandrakant Kavleka, three out of the ten MLAs who joined BJP from Congress recently, take oath as ministers in Goa Government. Former Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo also takes oath. pic.twitter.com/ns9PpK9CtA — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2019

Apart from Lobo, Chandrakant Kavlekar, Jeniffer Monserratte and Philip Nery Rodrigues would be a part of the new cabinet.

Taleigao MLA Jeniffer Monserratte is the wife of Panaji MLA Atanasio Monserratte. Earlier there were speculations that he would be inducted into the cabinet.

Lobo said, "Atanasio Monserratte refused to take up the ministerial berth and instead requested the chief minister to make his wife a part of the cabinet."

On Friday, the chief minister had asked three legislators from the coalition partner, Goa Forward Party, and an independent legislator, Rohan Khaunte, to step down. Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai, Vinod Palienkar and Jayesh Salgaocar are the ministers from the Goa Forward Party (GFP), who were asked to resign.

However, the legislators have refused to quit and say they should be sacked by the chief minister if he wanted them to go.

"I have asked three GFP ministers and Khaunte to resign from the cabinet. I have given them the instructions as per the orders from my high command," Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

With inputs from ANI

