You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Four Madhya Pradesh MLAs arrive in Bengaluru amid allegations of horse-trading; Congress accuses BJP of trying to bring down Kamal Nath govt

Politics Press Trust of India Mar 05, 2020 00:03:14 IST

  • According to sources, around three to four legislators are at a private place in the city's Whitefield area

  • One of them is said to be an Independent legislator

Bengaluru: A few legislators from Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh are reportedly in the city, amid allegations of poaching attempts to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government.

Four Madhya Pradesh MLAs arrive in Bengaluru amid allegations of horse-trading; Congress accuses BJP of trying to bring down Kamal Nath govt

File image of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath. PTI

According to sources, around three to four legislators are at a private place in the city's Whitefield area.

One of them is said to be an Independent legislator.

In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress claimed the BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.

Kamal Nath, however, asserted there was no threat to his government, which came to power in December 2018 by ousting the BJP.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 05, 2020 00:03:14 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores