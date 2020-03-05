Four Madhya Pradesh MLAs arrive in Bengaluru amid allegations of horse-trading; Congress accuses BJP of trying to bring down Kamal Nath govt

Bengaluru: A few legislators from Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh are reportedly in the city, amid allegations of poaching attempts to destabilise Chief Minister Kamal Nath-led government.

According to sources, around three to four legislators are at a private place in the city's Whitefield area.

One of them is said to be an Independent legislator.

In a late-night political drama in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress claimed the BJP took eight MLAs to a hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government.

Kamal Nath, however, asserted there was no threat to his government, which came to power in December 2018 by ousting the BJP.

