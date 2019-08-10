You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Former PM Manmohan Singh to file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on 13 August

Politics Sameer Chhabra Aug 10, 2019 18:05:36 IST

New Delhi: Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh will file nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He will file his nomination on 13 August.

Former PM Manmohan Singh to file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on 13 August

File image of former prime minister Manmohan Singh. PTI

The seat has been vacant after the death of state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state. Now, the Congress party is in majority in the legislative assembly.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years before his tenure ended earlier this year.

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2019 18:05:36 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores