Former PM Manmohan Singh to file nomination for Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan on 13 August

New Delhi: Former prime minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh will file nomination for the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He will file his nomination on 13 August.

The seat has been vacant after the death of state BJP president Madan Lal Saini, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha last year when the BJP was in power in the state. Now, the Congress party is in majority in the legislative assembly.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister represented Assam in the Rajya Sabha for 28 years before his tenure ended earlier this year.