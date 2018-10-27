Former NCP veteran Tariq Anwar joins Congress; Rahul Gandhi welcomes him to party fold

New Delhi: Nearly a month after quitting the Nationalist Congress Party, Tariq Anwar Saturday joined the Congress after meeting its chief Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, sources said.

Anwar along with his supporters met Gandhi at his Tughlaq Lane residence and was welcomed into the party fold, the sources said.

The former MP from Katihar Lok Sabha constituency would make a formal announcement of his joining the Congress party later in the day, they said.

Anwar announced he was quitting the NCP and was also giving up his Lok Sabha membership on 28 September after Sharad Pawar's "defence" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Rafale fighter jet deal. Pawar was quoted in the media as having given a clean chit to Modi on the deal.

Pawar, however, had clarified he was misquoted in the reports and he had given no such clean chit to Modi.

A former president of Congress's Bihar unit, Anwar formed the NCP in the 1990s along with Pawar and the late PA Sangma, opposing Sonia Gandhi taking over as AICC president on grounds of her foreign origin. The party thereafter allied with the Congress at the national level and also in Maharashtra.