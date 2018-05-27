You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy replaces Digvijaya Singh as AICC in-charge of Andhra Pradesh

Politics PTI May 27, 2018 16:25:19 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday appointed former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy as AICC general secretary, in-charge of Andhra Pradesh with immediate effect, replacing Digvijaya Singh.

File image of former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy. PTI

File image of former Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy. PTI

Party spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi has also been appointed as the party's in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, replacing CP Joshi.

Gogoi is son of fomer Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi.

The party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Shri Digvijaya Singh, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of Andhra Pradesh, statement from party general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

He also said that the party appreciates the hard work and contribution of Dr CP Joshi, who will be stepping down from his responsibility as AICC general secretary in-charge of West Bengal and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The changes will be enforced with immediate effect, the party said.


Updated Date: May 27, 2018 16:25 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores