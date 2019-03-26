Former HC judge CS Karnan files nomination for LS polls from Central Chennai, says focus will be to expose corruption

Justice CS Karnan, former Madras High Court Judge will contest the ensuing Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held from 11 April, from Chennai.

Justice Karnan, who launched his own party, Anti Corruption Dynamic Party in May 2018, filed nomination from the Central Chennai constituency on Monday.

In an interview with Bar and Bench, Justice Karnan said his "focus will be to expose corruption in the government and the judiciary".

A booth agent for the AIADMK in the past, including the 2002 Assembly polls, Justice Karnan later became a Congress sympathiser, The News Minute reported.

He is the first sitting judge in the history of India to be found guilty of Contempt of Court. The former Madras and Calcutta High Court Judge was released from a Kolkata prison on 20 December, 2017, after having served a six-month prison term.

A website launched recently, justicekarnan.com, has published letters purportedly written by the judge to the authorities, claiming that attempts had been made on his life during his stay in prison.

